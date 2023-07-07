Is it possible for chatbots to compose uplifting and profound sermons?

When a service attended by several hundred Lutherans in Bavaria, Germany, on June 9, 2023, was designed and conducted by ChatGPT, the program not only selected hymns and prayers but also composed and delivered a sermon through an avatar on a big screen. Although programs like ChatGPT, which can generate a sermon in seconds, may appeal to busy clergy, there is conflicting sentiment among religious leaders, including rabbis serving Jewish congregations and Christian Protestant pastors, about using chatbots in sermon preparation. Several reasons exist for exercising caution. From the perspective of a specialist in Catholic liturgy and ritual, the most significant criticism relates to the true purpose of preaching, which is to provide insight and inspiration on the human experience of faith.

Historical Practice

In the early centuries of Christianity, preaching was primarily reserved for bishops, who were regarded as successors to Jesus’ apostles. During the Middle Ages, priests were also allowed to preach, although their primary responsibility was to celebrate Mass by ritually consecrating bread and wine, particularly on Sundays. Some religious orders would send priests to preach in other settings, such as on the streets and in city centers. The Franciscan and Dominican orders, for example, would have priests travel from town to town to fulfill this ministry.

In the following centuries, delivering brief sermons or homilies during Sunday Mass became increasingly important. The Second Vatican Council, convened in 1962, reevaluated all of the church’s rituals and highlighted the role of preaching in worship, particularly during Mass. These principles have been reaffirmed in more recent Catholic documents that guide preachers in writing sermons. Preaching has always been viewed as a human endeavor grounded in faith.

Insight and Inspiration

For Catholics and most Christians, preaching as a human activity holds special significance because they believe that Jesus Christ, as the incarnate Son of God, came into human life to save humanity from their sins and commanded his apostles to preach the gospel, or “good news,” to people of all nations. Since the conclusion of Vatican II in 1965, preaching has been emphasized as a “primary duty” of all Catholic priests. Sermons are intended to inspire people in their everyday lives of faith.

Preparing a sermon involves more than just compiling theological quotes or conducting research on biblical history. A good sermon is not merely a classroom lecture. Popes have expressed the belief that the language used in sermons should avoid technical or obscure terms. In 1975, Pope Paul VI stated that preaching should employ “simple, clear, direct, well-adapted” language for the congregation. Pope Francis echoed these sentiments in 2013, emphasizing the importance of simplicity in language.

However, preaching is not solely about offering pious sayings or generic religious formulas. The sermon should be shaped by the preacher’s personal reflections, experiences, insights, and emotions in order to inspire the congregation members, rather than simply please them. It should also be informed by an understanding of the needs and lived experiences of the worshiping community.

Cautionary Use

In practice, chatbots may assist clergy in saving time by finding sources and gathering relevant facts, but the results must be meticulously checked for errors. Chatbots have been known to make factual mistakes or fabricate sources altogether. Above all, chatbots are currently incapable of generating a text suitable for sermon delivery. Based on our knowledge of chatbots, they lack the understanding of what it means to be human, to experience love, or to be inspired by sacred texts. As Baptist pastor Hershael York, Dean of the School of Theology at The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, aptly stated, the ultimate failure of a chatbot-generated sermon lies in its lack of soul. Without empathetic consciousness, a sermon composed by a chatbot cannot include genuine insights drawn from personal spiritual experiences. True preaching is simply not achievable without this essential element of embodied human awareness.

