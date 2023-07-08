Is Laura Lopes Considered ‘Outdated’ for Dressing ‘Similar’ to her Mother Queen Camilla?

Queen Camilla, aged 75, has two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles – Tom Parker Bowles, aged 48, and Laura Lopes, aged 45. Laura and Tom frequently accompany royal events such as weddings, funerals, and most recently, the Coronation of King Charles III. The 45-year-old daughter, Laura, often opts for dresses that bear a striking resemblance to her mother’s outfits. For instance, at The Order of the Garter event in 2022, Laura wore a blue midi dress that closely resembled Camilla’s ME + Em dress. Moreover, at Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, Laura donned a turquoise animal print dress reminiscent of Queen Camilla’s collection of turquoise dresses worn during her royal engagements.

Leroy Dawkins, a renowned celebrity stylist, spoke exclusively to Express.co.uk about the shared fashion sense between Camilla and Laura. He expressed, “Laura Lopes, Queen Camilla’s daughter, tends to dress quite similarly to her mother. I believe she takes cues from her mother’s fashion choices, especially during formal occasions like the Coronation. “Her style can be described as quintessentially upper-class British, featuring tilted hats, fascinators, airy dresses, pumps, summer overcoats worn over sheath dresses with pie crust collars, and wide-brimmed hats – although these choices are somewhat outdated.” Mr. Dawkins shared his perspective on whether Laura should tailor her wardrobe to suit her own age, rather than mirroring her 75-year-old mother.

He stated, “In my opinion, it would be refreshing to see Laura embrace a more age-appropriate style. With just a few years between herself (45) and Princess Kate (41), their fashion choices are poles apart. “Kate has successfully infused traditional royal style with her own modern and stylish touch. It would be great to see Laura elevate her fashion game and opt for a younger look. “However, it must be noted that Laura is essentially adhering to the upper-class woman’s uniform. Although Queen Camilla’s children, Tom and Laura, are not in the limelight, their occasional appearances present an opportunity for Laura to shine.” Mr. Dawkins explained the significance of Laura’s style, stating, “Laura’s fashion choices might indicate her desire to stay out of the spotlight. Yet, considering her mother’s status as the Queen of England in the world’s most renowned Royal Family, achieving this will be no easy feat.”

Josh Herbert, a stylist and the founder of Captain Creps, also shared his insights exclusively with Express.co.uk, shedding light on the shared fashion tastes of Camilla and Laura. He explained, “Laura often appears to have the same stylist as her mother, with their outfits often featuring similar skirts lengths and waistline tucks. “They typically opt for muted colors, avoiding attention-grabbing ensembles. Even their headwear displays striking similarities, suggesting an intentional desire to twin their looks!” Regarding Laura dressing more appropriately for her age, Mr. Herbert commented, “Laura’s wardrobe doesn’t align with what you would typically expect of a woman in her 40s. It seems she leans towards an older woman’s style prematurely… I wonder if she’ll be sporting a blue rinse in her 50s!”

“Comparatively, if we examine Princess Catherine’s fashion sense (who is four years younger than Laura Lopes), she undoubtedly dresses in a timeless and classy manner that befits royalty, while managing to infuse it with her distinct elegance. “Being part of one of the most esteemed families worldwide hasn’t restricted her to formal and uninteresting outfits. “Laura’s clothing choices certainly don’t position her as a fashion influencer. However, that isn’t her aspiration in life or her source of fame. “She opts for understated looks, bordering on unflattering… Many of her outfits are pleasant and tasteful, yet lack the remarkability that stylists or the public would find captivating for her age group. This may be part of her personal strategy to avoid excessive public attention!”





