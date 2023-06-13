Is the release date of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 official?

Samsung is rumored to be launching the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 soon, as the Z Flip line is its star performer. While Samsung has not officially confirmed the device by name, it is expected to be announced alongside other foldable devices at Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on or around July 26. The launch date for the Z Flip 5 is likely to be August 11, following previous release patterns for Samsung devices. While historically these devices have been available for pre-order on the same day as the Galaxy Unpacked event, there is no guarantee that the Z Flip 5 will follow this pattern. The event will be livestreamed on Samsung’s website and YouTube channel, featuring the launch of other products such as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Buds 3, and possibly even the Galaxy Watch 6. The device is expected to be available globally upon release. Stay tuned for more updates as they become available.





