Is There an Escalation in Shark Attacks? Here’s What the Data Reveals

So far in 2023, there have been 37 unfortunate individuals who have fallen victim to unprovoked shark attacks while engaging in activities such as scuba diving, snorkeling, and surfing in the ocean. Out of these attacks, six were fatal, one resulted in a severed foot, and others caused various injuries. The number 37 might be alarming, especially as summer has just begun in the Northern Hemisphere. Last year, there were 81 reported unprovoked shark attacks worldwide. The bloodiest year since the start of the 21st century was 2015, with a total of 111 attacks on humans who simply entered the shark’s territory without provoking them.

If you’re curious about these attacks, you can find detailed information at the Global Shark Attack File. They maintain a comprehensive record of human-shark encounters dating all the way back to 1845, including details such as the nature of the injury, the victim’s gender, the shark species involved, and the location of the attack. However, what most people want to know is the current safety level of venturing into the ocean this summer without becoming a shark’s prey. The answer requires careful analysis.

Firstly, it’s undeniable that the total number of unprovoked shark attacks has increased from 50 in 1950 to over 80 in 2020, reaching a peak of 111 in 2015. This might lead to the assumption that either sharks have become more aggressive or humans have become more careless, but it’s not that straightforward.

What truly matters is not just the raw number of shark attacks, but the rate of these attacks in relation to the population. In 1950, the global population was 2.5 billion people, while today it has surpassed 8 billion. When you calculate the rate of unprovoked shark attacks per million people, the numbers remain relatively stable, with 0.012 per million in 1950 and 0.010 in 2020.

However, there are still perplexing figures in the data that experts struggle to explain. From 2012 to 2022, the average number of unprovoked shark attacks per billion people on Earth was 12.6, which is not significantly different from the 11.8 recorded from 1950 to 1960. But during the 1970s and 1980s, the attack rate dropped to 6.5 per billion.

It’s tempting to attribute part of this decline to the so-called Jaws Effect, a term coined by Christopher Neff, a public policy professor at the University of Sydney, to explain how the movie Jaws negatively influenced people’s perception of sharks and deterred many from entering the ocean. However, it’s worth noting that shark attacks were already decreasing in 1970, five years before the movie’s release on June 20, 1975, with a rate of 8.39 attacks per billion. Nonetheless, the figures significantly dropped in 1976 and 1977 to 5.55 and 3.08, respectively, possibly indicating the impact of the movie on beachgoers’ avoidance of the ocean.

In a 2015 paper, Neff stated, “The socio-psychological saturation of the film as both a summer blockbuster and a psychological meme is widespread. Importantly, many modern representations of sharks mirror elements from Jaws in ways that suggest humans are on the menu.”

While sharks may have been wrongly portrayed on screen and the actual rate of shark attacks per million people has not increased since 1950, we cannot ignore the fact that our chances of a dangerous encounter with sharks are rising due to climate change.

A study published in 2016 in Progress in Oceanography cautioned that higher ocean temperatures were causing shark species to migrate from the warmer and less populated southern hemisphere to the cooler and more crowded northern regions, increasing the chances of shark-human encounters. Additionally, higher temperatures attract more beach-goers and swimmers, providing additional opportunities for sharks.

George Burgess, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, stated, “Each year we should have more attacks than the last because there’s more humans entering the water, and more hours spent in the water.” More recently, a 2021 study in Scientific Reports attributed “unprecedented sightings” of great white sharks in California’s Monterey Bay to climate change and their search for cooler waters.

Although the likelihood of any individual coming under shark attack remains extremely low in a world with 8 billion people, there are still a few unfortunate cases each year. The best advice is to enjoy swimming but remain vigilant.

