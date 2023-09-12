Is YouTube Down (Or Is It Just You)? Here’s How To Tell

If it’s not YouTube that’s down, and your network resources are also in tip-top shape, you might have to dig deeper into the technical side of how browsers and applications work. If you are using the YouTube app on mobile to get your fix of video streaming, try to clear the app’s cache, which is essentially all the temporary data that apps store locally on your phone.

Unfortunately, iOS doesn’t offer an option to clear an app’s cache. Your best bet is to delete the app and uninstall it again. Just make sure that when you install YouTube anew, use the same login method (Google account or Apple ID) as the first time to make sure all your playlists and favorites are still intact.

On an Android device, you can clear the YouTube app’s cache by following this path: Settings > Apps > YouTube > Storage > Clear Cache. If you’re hooked to YouTube on a desktop browser, try clearing the browser cache by retracing this pathway: Three-dot menu > Settings > Privacy and Security > Clear Browsing Data > Cached images and files.

Another reason that the YouTube app might be running into issues is if you’re running an older software build. Naturally, you need to install the latest version to see if it fixes the problems. The easiest way is to open the Play Store (or App Store) and hit the Update button to download and install the most recently updated version.