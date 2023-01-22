‘Isa opportunity of the year’ as ‘screamingly cheap’ country is 2023’s best investment | Personal Finance | Finance

Today is the first day of the Year of the Rabbit, which marks the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

It comes at a time when China’s political and economic future is hanging in the balance, as the country reopens after strict Covid lockdowns.

China was the world’s star economy at the start of the millennium but it has struggled lately as debt soars, growth slows and the country’s property bubble threatens to burst

Premier Xi Jinping has scared off many Western investors by his increasingly authoritarian rule, which included a crackdown on once booming tech giants such as Alibaba and Tencent, and the country faces other problems, too.

China’s booming population has now started to fall a decade earlier than expected, triggering a demographic timebomb that could see the country grow old before it grows rich.

It shrank by 850,000 people in 2022 to 1.41billion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, and this will continue as the fertility rate refuses to rise despite the scrapping of the notorious one-baby rule.

Despite this, many analysts reckon China could be the best investment opportunity of 2023.