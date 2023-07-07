ISRO Chief Extends Invitation to Citizens for Live Launch of Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission on July 14

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended an invitation to the public to witness the launch of Chandrayaan-3 from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota. Interested individuals can register for the event at lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO.

ISRO tweeted, “Vehicle electrical tests have been completed. We invite citizens to join us at the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATION.”

The Director of ISRO, S Somanath, previously announced that Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, is set to launch on July 14 at 2.35 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Somanath said, “Chandrayaan-3 will take off on July 14 at 2:35 pm IST, and if all goes according to plan, it will touchdown on the moon on August 23. The date is determined based on lunar sunrise; however, if there are delays, the landing may be postponed until September.”

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up mission to Chandrayaan-2 and aims to demonstrate the complete process of safe landing and roving on the lunar surface.

The lander of Chandrayaan-3 is expected to make a soft landing on the Moon’s surface on either August 23 or 24.

Somanath also emphasized that ISRO’s primary objective is to achieve a safe and gentle landing for Chandrayaan-3.

“Our main goal is to have a secure and soft landing. If we can accomplish that, all the equipment will function properly. We have a reliable landing system in place. After landing, the rover will be deployed, equipped with six wheels, and is expected to operate for approximately 14 days on the lunar surface. The rover is equipped with multiple cameras to capture valuable imagery. Additionally, we have successfully tested the solar panel and battery, yielding positive results,” added Somanath.

