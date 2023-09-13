Jack Wighton biting suspension, Phil Gould questions Tyson Gamble’s absence at judiciary hearing, exclusive

League icon Phil Gould ﻿has questioned why Tyson Gamble wasn’t required to be at Jack Wighton’s judiciary hearing after accusing the Raiders star of biting him.

Wighton fronted the judiciary on Tuesday night and was handed a three-match suspension﻿ in a fiery hearing, but Gamble was nowhere to be seen.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Six Tackles With Gus podcast, Gould said the ban handed down to Wighton “seems light”, but questioned where Gamble was.

“﻿I think the man ﻿who makes the allegation should have to go and appear at the judiciary,” he said.

“For the person who is accused, he should be able to face his accuser in the judiciary situation.

Tyson Gamble of the Knights shows referee Ashley Klein what he claimed to be bite marks from Wighton (Brendon Thorne via Getty Images)

“I don’t think you can just make the allegation and then walk away from it. I don’t agree with that.

“Players these days put up with pretty much anything﻿, but biting and (eye) gauging are the two things they don’t like.”

There was conjecture at the time after referee Ashley Klein allowed Wighton to remain on the field despite Gamble’s accusation, and Gould backed the referee’s decision.

“﻿I’m happy with the treatment on the day,” he said.

“﻿It’s on report, let them deal with it later and let’s get on with the game. I’m happy with that, rather than a 10-minute sin bin or a send-off or anything like that.

Jack Wighton pleads with Ashley Klein after a biting allegation. (Getty)

“Unless they do a Mike Tyson and bite his ear off or something like that, there are different degrees to this sort of thing, but where there is an allegation let them deal with it after the game.”

Gould compared the treatment handed to Wighton to the send-off NRLW star ﻿Ashleigh Werner received for a similar incident earlier this year.

“I couldn’t understand the send-off in the NRLW game﻿,” he said.

“She (Werner) got two weeks, which is 20 per cent of the season, 20 per cent of our season would be six weeks.”