James Bond’s preferred car brand, Aston Martin, receives $5.6 billion valuation in IPO.

Aston Martin’s IPO gets off to a rocky start in London

Aston Martin, the British automaker that James Bond adores, has become the latest company in the automobile world to be a publically listed company with its latest IPO that puts its company value at $5bn+. Though, the company’s first day on the London Stock Exchange saw the shares dip by almost 5%. However, despite this, it has managed to sell over 5,000 cars in 2017 earning record-breaking revenue of £876m.

The price for a listing by Aston Martin was established at £19.00 ($24.70), giving it an inferred valuation of £4.3bn($5.6bn), and that is 16% lower than what the company aimed. This caused a debate with investors on whether the carmaker should be valued in the same league as the company’s Italian competitor, Ferrari. This anxiety of investor led to a dip in the shares price in the London stock exchange. The London-based organisation is probing the investor to overcome their angst about the possible consequences of the UK’s departure from the European Union and threats by the US government to levy taxes on foreign-made vehicles.

Despite the fact that Aston Martin has recently tried to capitalise on their high-end brand, Bernstein, an analyst firm, is dubious about the potential success of the IPO and the plans that the company has for the future. Analysts at Bernstein argue that the Aston Martin brand is not as strong as that of Ferrari, which has decades of racing history and a series of Formula 1 championships. The British automaker also has slimmer margins than its Italian rival and has a history of uneven sales which has caused concerns. The money raised from the IPO is earmarked for existing shareholders rather than investment in the company. This has caused some concern as Aston Martin executives could be pinning too much hope on the success of a planned SUV.

It’s worth noting, however, that the owners of Aston Martin include Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler along with private equity firm Investindustrial and investors based in Kuwait.

Aston Martin is optimistic that it will be able to turn things around and make a successful IPO and be seen in the same league as its competitor Ferrari.

CNNMoney (London)