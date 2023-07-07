James Mangold reveals Timothée Chalamet’s active role as Bob Dylan in biopic

Timothée Chalamet is poised to assume the lead role in an upcoming biopic centered around the life of esteemed American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan. The director of the film is none other than James Mangold, fresh from his recent release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Reports have disclosed that the movie, entitled A Complete Unknown, is set to commence production in August of this year.

Recently, during a podcast appearance, the director shared an exciting update regarding the film’s storyline.

Mangold revealed that the film is not a traditional biopic but rather focuses on a significant event in Dylan’s life that occurred in New York City during the 1960s. He explained, “This 17-year-old with only $16 in his pockets hitchhikes his way to New York to visit Woody Guthrie, who is hospitalized and suffering from a nerve disease.”

Furthermore, he stated, “He serenades Woody with a song he wrote specifically for him and establishes a friendship with Pete Seeger, who is like a son to Woody. Pete helps him secure gigs at local clubs, where he encounters Joan Baez and other notable figures within this realm.”