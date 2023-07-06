Janhvi Kapoor bids farewell to London as she concludes the shooting schedule of Ulajh with captivating monochromatic photos

Janhvi Kapoor has announced the completion of the first schedule of her upcoming movie, Ulajh, on her social media. This captivating film is helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, a National Award-winning director. The film has been extensively shot in the vibrant city of London and stars the talented trio of Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew.
On Thursday, Janhvi took to her Instagram and delighted her fans by sharing a series of stunning monochromatic pictures taken on the film’s sets. Along with the pictures, she wrote, “20 days of Ulajh done. 20 more to go, food for the soul.”
Check out the pictures here:
