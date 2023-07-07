Janhvi Kapoor Concludes Filming in London for Uljah; Shares Instagram Pictures as mementos

Image Source: INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor will be portraying a young IFS officer in Ulajh.

Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll, taking us behind the scenes of her upcoming film Uljah. The cast and crew recently completed their schedule in the vibrant city of London, and the excitement is palpable.

Janhvi Kapoor successfully concluded the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film Uljah in London. The actress shared pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “20 days of Uljah done. 20 more to go, food for the soul.”

Aside from Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah also took to social media, giving us a glimpse into the rollercoaster ride of emotions that the cast experienced. From hot weather to rainy days, clashing helmets to night shifts, this dedicated team endured it all with a smile. Their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to their craft shine through in their posts. Making movies isn’t just a job for them; it’s a passion that fuels their spirits and brings them unparalleled satisfaction.

As the first schedule in London comes to a close, actor Roshan Matthew hints at the excitement that lies ahead. With their bearings a bit scattered, the cast can’t wait to dive into the next phase of this exhilarating project.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Ulajh is a patriotic thriller that promises to take audiences on a gripping journey alongside a young IFS officer entangled in a dangerous conspiracy far from home. With a stellar ensemble cast that includes Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi, Ulajh is poised to captivate and leave a lasting impression.

Set in the prestigious world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), Ulajh follows Janhvi Kapoor’s character, a young IFS officer from a prominent family of patriots. She becomes embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up for another film titled Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The teaser of the film was recently released.

