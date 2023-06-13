Jenny Warner’s Life Remembered: Obituary from the University of Manchester

Jenny Warner, a distinguished speech therapist, has passed away at the age of 87. She was a founding member of the faculty in speech pathology and therapy at the University of Manchester in the mid-1970s. Jenny combined clinical practice with lecturing and writing academic papers and practical works during her tenure at the university. Her contributions to the speech therapy profession were invaluable and will be remembered for years to come.

Jenny was born in Kuala Lumpur, Malaya (now Malaysia), and had to flee the Japanese occupation of the country with her mother, Winifred (nee Herbertson), at the age of six. They later secured passage to Britain on the last evacuation ship to leave Singapore in January 1942. Jenny’s father, Stanley Warner, who served in the RAF, reunited with the family in August of the same year but was killed during a German bombing raid while he was a patient at the RAF officers’ hospital based at the Palace hotel in Torquay, Devon.

Despite having no formal education up to that point, Jenny’s determination was evident, and she became a boarder at Christ’s Hospital school in Hertford and later studied at the Central School of Speech and Drama in London. She worked for Birmingham city council as a speech therapist from 1957 to 1960 and later returned to the Central School of Speech and Drama (1960-1975) as a lecturer in speech pathology and therapeutics. During her tenure, she also worked part-time as a speech therapist at St Thomas’ hospital and with the Inner London Education Authority’s autistic unit.

In 1975, Jenny joined the new faculty in speech pathology and therapy at Manchester University, where she made various contributions, including writing manuals for various charities, including Mencap, for whom she provided guidance on feeding challenges faced by parents of children with learning disabilities. She spent a year as the full-time chief speech therapist at St Thomas’ before retiring from Manchester University in 1998.

Jenny was elected as a fellow of the College of Speech and Language Therapists in 1992. Just before her retirement, she made British Council-funded trips to Tanzania and Kenya, training people in geographical areas where speech therapy services were then seriously restricted. She also served as a governor for two special needs schools in the north-west of England.

Aside from her professional pursuits, Jenny had an excellent sense of humour and was a terrific story-teller who enjoyed regaling her friends with her witty and sharply-observed tales. She also loved cats and enjoyed gardening and observing birds and other small animals that visited her garden regularly.

Jenny will be fondly remembered and missed by her colleagues, friends, and family for her tremendous contributions to the speech therapy profession and her warm and engaging personality.





