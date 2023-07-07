Johnny Depp Considering Another Disney Collaboration After Feeling Betrayed: Celebrity News Update in Showbiz & TV

Johnny Depp may potentially collaborate with Disney again if the opportunity aligns with a suitable project, despite their previous fallout. The separation between Disney and the 60-year-old actor stemmed from allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, whom he sued for defamation. Following a trial, a seven-person jury mostly supported Depp, although Heard, aged 37, prevailed in one of her three counterclaims. In response, Depp expressed his “hurt” over Disney’s actions, considering his long-standing and successful portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. He compared the situation to being unexpectedly struck on the back of the head with a 2×4 and expressed confusion about how he was presumed guilty rather than innocent despite the strong professional relationship.

However, despite the past conflict, recent reports suggest that Depp might reconsider collaborating with Disney again. A source close to the actor shared with People magazine that anything is possible, and if the project aligns with his interests, he would be open to it. In June, The New York Times also noted that Disney appeared to be gradually opening the doors for future collaboration with Depp. Currently, it remains uncertain whether Depp will work with the brand and reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Last year, there were rumors about Depp making a comeback to the Pirates franchise with a lucrative deal worth more than $300 million. However, a representative of Depp denied these claims, disappointing fans who had high hopes. In contrast, an ex-Disney executive expressed their belief that Depp could return as Captain Jack after the verdict. They stated that they were certain about the potential for rebooting Pirates of the Caribbean and having Johnny Depp on board, citing the character’s immense popularity and Disney’s deep connection with it.

As of now, Depp is occupied with other projects. He is slated to direct the biopic “Modi,” featuring Al Pacino, which tells the story of 20th Century painter Amedo Modigliani. Recently, Depp attended the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to promote his film “Jeanne du Barry,” in which he portrays Louis XV, the king of France. The movie received a seven-minute standing ovation, and sources revealed that Depp was deeply moved, even shedding tears.





Reference