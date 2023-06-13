Join us for the live stream of the Capcom Summer Showcase on Destructoid!

Get Ready for Capcom’s Showcase Presentation!

After an exciting series of presentations during the Summer Game Fest, many companies are still gearing up for their highly anticipated live streams. In just an hour from now, Capcom will be taking the center stage with its own Capcom Showcase, where they are set to unveil news and updates on their upcoming releases.

The world-renowned developer is all set to reveal a number of fantastic games, including the thrilling action RPG game – Dragon’s Dogma 2, the breathtaking dinosaur battler – Exoprimal, and the remastered version of the much-loved Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective. Fans can also expect to get their hands on post-launch details of the recently released Street Fighter 6, along with an update on Resident Evil 4’s massive “Separate Ways” DLC. The possibilities are endless, and the stream is set to be an absolute blast.

The Capcom Showcase live stream starts at 15:00 PT / 18:00 ET / 23:00 BST and will take only 30 minutes.