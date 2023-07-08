Jon Bon Jovi’s Animated Appearance at Wimbledon Leaves Fans in Stitches | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Jon Bon Jovi exuded an air of delight as he graced Wimbledon with his presence to witness the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexandre Muller. The 61-year-old music icon appeared effortlessly stylish in his navy suit, complemented by a crisp white tee shirt and sleek, dark oversized glasses. Jon wholeheartedly immersed himself in the excitement of the game, showcasing a range of expressions throughout. He was also seen passionately cheering and whistling from the stands, demonstrating unwavering support for the players as they entered the court.

Jon Bon Jovi was not the sole celebrity in attendance at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, as Simon LeBon and his daughter Amber graced the event as well. At the age of 64, Simon adorned a sophisticated cream suit coupled with a pristine white shirt and a coordinating cream tie, while donning an elegant sunhat. His daughter Amber, aged 33, opted for a chic combination of a simple white shirt, a flowing nude pleated skirt, and stylish ochre block heels.

The event also witnessed the presence of Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas, stars of Queen Charlotte. Golda accentuated her elegance with an exquisite white poplin dress by Ace, featuring frill sleeves and a flattering tie waist. On the other hand, Arsema embraced a splash of color with a ’70s-inspired plunging jumpsuit in a mesmerizing blue and brown pattern, paired impeccably with chunky white trainers.

Jon Bon Jovi’s visit to London extends beyond merely enjoying the tennis. He marked Independence Day by commemorating the launch of his new 2022 vintage rosé from Hampton Water, his renowned beverage brand, at London’s Savage Garden Rooftop Bar. Hampton Water represents a remarkable collaboration between Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi, and the legendary winemaker Gérard Bertrand.





Reference