Jonas Brothers and K-Pop sensation TXT’s “Do It Like That” dominates iTunes Charts worldwide

Image Source: TWITTER TXT & Jonas Brothers’ new collaboration

The collaboration between the Jonas Brothers and K-Pop group TXT has taken over the iTunes charts worldwide.

TXT and the Jonas Brothers recently released their highly anticipated joint single, “Do It Like That,” which quickly climbed to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries around the world.

“Do It Like That” has already reached number one on the iTunes Top Song charts in at least 57 different regions, including the United States, France, Mexico, and Indonesia. Additionally, it has reached number two in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and more.

“Do It Like That” is an energetic dance song that captures the joy of falling in love. Its infectious tune and addictive top line, combined with the refreshing tones of TXT and the Jonas Brothers, provide listeners with a euphoric experience. On the day of its release, TXT shared various stories about the new single through BIGHIT MUSIC.

Soobin, a member of TXT, describes “Do It Like That” as the ultimate summer anthem for 2023, emphasizing its perfect fit for the season. Yeonjun expresses his excitement, revealing that he grew up listening to the Jonas Brothers’ music and never imagined he would have the opportunity to collaborate with them. The song is catchy and easy to sing along to, making it enjoyable for everyone.

Meanwhile, TXT’s second album “SWEET,” recently released in Japan, is gaining significant popularity. According to Japan’s Oricon chart, “SWEET” topped the Oricon Daily Album Ranking for three consecutive days, with daily sales of 26,494 copies. The album debuted at the top of the charts, selling 216,257 copies on its first day and maintaining its position with an additional 25,730 copies sold on the second day.

Latest Entertainment News