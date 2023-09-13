Jude Bellingham baffles Phil Foden by screaming one word during England goal celebration | Football | Sport

Jude Bellingham left Phil Foden visibly perplexed after netting in England’s win over Scotland. The midfield maestro has gone down a storm since moving to Real Madrid during the summer, and it appears as though he has fully immersed himself in Spanish life.

Bellingham produced a man of the match performance at Hampden Park, scoring and assisting in a 3-1 win over Scotland. Although it was technically a friendly, the history between the two teams made for a passionate contest, and the goals were celebrated accordingly. Foden opened the scoring with quick feet to turn in Kyle Walker’s powerful cross, while Bellingham’s instinctive finish came just three minutes later. Producing his trademark arms spread wide celebration, the 20-year-old then screamed ‘Vamos!’ – the Spanish word for ‘Let’s go’. With Bellingham in full Madrid mode, Foden responded with a puzzled look before the pair were mobbed by their England team-mates.

Despite being one of the Three Lions’ best young talents, Bellingham has never played in the Premier League. A season in the Championship preceded a move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, where he spent three productive years before signing for Los Blancos. The Stourbridge-born star is already a fan favourite at the Bernabeu, heading into the international break with consecutive late winners against Celta Vigo and Getafe.

“His performances have been outstanding and one performance isn’t going to change that. As an attacking eight, or where he played tonight, he looks to get into the box. “Tonight his athleticism to press was so important. Scotland’s system is difficult to play against so we slightly changed our system and he did that well.”





Reference