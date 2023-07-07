July 13: Delhi Airport to Operate Dual Elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways and 4th Runway

Image Source: PTI The Indira Gandhi International Airport currently has three runways.

Built-up Delhi Airport: The long-awaited dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways and fourth runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital will finally be operational starting July 13, according to a senior official. IGIA currently operates with three runways.

With the introduction of Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT), the distance between the third runway and Terminal 1 will be reduced from 9 kilometers to just 2 kilometers.

Expansion of Delhi Airport

This development will greatly improve passengers’ travel experience, reducing the time spent on the tarmac before and after flights take-off or land. I Prabhakara Rao, the Deputy Managing Director of GMR Group, has confirmed that both the fourth runway and the ECT will become fully operational on July 13.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), operated by a consortium led by GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, manages IGIA. The ECT itself is 2.1 kilometers long and around 202 meters wide.

The ECT is the first of its kind in India, connecting the Northern and Southern airfields, and reducing taxi distance for aircraft by 7 kilometers. These taxiways have the capacity to accommodate larger planes like the A-380 and B-777, and are estimated to reduce annual CO2 emissions by 55,000 tonnes, as mentioned in the release.

(With PTI inputs)

