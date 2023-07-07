July 2023: Expect Exciting Hollywood Films like Barbie and Oppenheimer

Get ready for a month filled with big blockbusters, spine-chilling horror, and highly anticipated box office showdowns. July’s release calendar is brimming with exciting reasons to return to the movie theaters. From the eagerly awaited live-action Barbie film to the dark and mysterious Oppenheimer, there’s something for every movie lover this month. And let’s not forget about the legendary Tom Cruise, who will once again save the day with his latest Mission: Impossible installment. Here are the upcoming Hollywood movies to look out for in July:

Insidious: The Red Door (July 6)

Prepare for a terrifying journey as the original cast of the Insidious horror series returns for the haunting conclusion in Insidious: The Red Door. Josh and Dalton must face their deepest fears and confront the dark secrets of their family’s past. With new and more terrifying horrors awaiting them beyond the red door, they must venture into The Beyond like never before. Featuring an all-star cast including Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, and the directorial debut of Patrick Wilson himself, this film is bound to send shivers down your spine.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (July 12)

Join Ethan Hunt and his team on their most dangerous mission yet in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. As they race against time to stop a deadly weapon from falling into the wrong hands, Ethan must confront his past and face a powerful enemy with the fate of the world at stake. In this action-packed adventure, nothing will stand in Ethan’s way, not even the lives of his loved ones. Brace yourself for a heart-pounding thrill ride with Tom Cruise leading the charge.

Prepare for a wild ride of comedy and chaos in The Out-Laws. When Owen, a simple bank employee, meets his fiancee’s eccentric parents, he unwittingly gets caught up in a hilarious and chaotic crime tale. Owen soon finds himself suspecting his future in-laws of being notorious outlaws after his bank is robbed by the Ghost Bandits. With a stellar ensemble cast including Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin, this film is guaranteed to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Barbie, the beloved doll who has graced animated films for years, finally gets her own live-action rendition. Starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, this highly anticipated film explores the perfect world of Barbie Land and the existential crisis that follows. Buckle up for a whimsical and thought-provoking adventure that will have you questioning what it means to be perfect.

Celebrate the brilliance of Christopher Nolan as he delves into a new genre with his latest film, Oppenheimer. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, this biographical film tells the story of “the father of the atomic bomb” and his pivotal role in the development of nuclear weapons during World War II. Prepare for an intellectually stimulating and visually captivating experience as Christopher Nolan pushes the boundaries once again.

They Cloned Tyrone (July 14)

Embark on a thrilling journey with an unlikely trio in They Cloned Tyrone. Slick Charles, Fontaine, and Yo-Yo find themselves entangled in a government conspiracy that disrupts their everyday lives. Blending science fiction, satire, and mystery, this genre-crossing plot promises unexpected twists and turns. Prepare for a pulpy and thought-provoking mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Haunted Mansion (July 28)

From the iconic Disney attraction comes a spine-tingling adventure in Haunted Mansion. Gabbie, a single mother, moves into a mysterious mansion with her young son, only to discover that the house is haunted by malevolent spirits. In order to save themselves, Gabbie enlists the help of a team of unlikely heroes—a priest, a psychic, a historian, and a paranormal expert. Prepare for a thrilling and supernatural ride that will leave you with goosebumps.