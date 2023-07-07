July 24 marks the long-awaited debut of Rashid in Street Fighter 6

Expanding the Roster of Street Fighter 6 with a Whirlwind

Capcom has made an exciting announcement, revealing that Rashid will be joining the lineup of playable characters in Street Fighter 6 on July 24.

Rashid, the first DLC addition to the game, can be obtained through the Year 1 Character Pass. For those who have purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition, Rashid is already included.

In addition, a special “Rashid Arrives!” Fighting Pass will be introduced, which includes a Rental Fighter ticket. This ticket allows players to try out Rashid for one hour.

Alongside Rashid’s Fighting Pass, players can expect various other rewards such as gear for their avatar, a new emote, new music, a photo border, in-game cellphone wallpaper, stickers, and title art. Considering the criticism directed towards Street Fighter V and its reliance on microtransactions, the inclusion of free rewards will surely be welcomed by players.

Air currents are quickly rising! Prepare for the imminent arrival of the Turbulent Wind with the “Rashid Arrives!” Fighting Pass from July 4-23 for 250 Fighter Coins. The storm is about to land in #StreetFighter6. pic.twitter.com/fIlSTTOB2k — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 4, 2023

The Turbulent Wind

Rashid, a laid-back character with a passion for technology, utilizes the power of wind to gain mobility and unleash devastating attacks. Originally introduced in the criticized Street Fighter V, Rashid’s abilities have undergone significant changes in Street Fighter 6. According to the official Playstation blog, the new Rashid will retain his accessibility as a fighter but with several notable differences focusing on improved mobility.

One of Rashid’s new special moves is Arabian Cyclone, where he executes a spinning kick to create a small whirlwind. This kick can transition into abilities similar to V-Skills from SFV, enhancing Rashid’s neutral game and combos.

Another new move is Arabian Skyhigh, a double-jump that confuses opponents trying to anticipate his landing spot. Rashid’s impressive mobility is further enhanced with Side Flip, which when combined with Front Flip, allows him to take to the air once again. Breaking away from his SFV origins, Rashid’s V-Trigger I has been transformed into his Level 2 Super, Ysaar.

Other characters like AKI, Ed, and Akuma will also be joining the game, though their release dates have not been announced.