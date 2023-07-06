July Release: Street Fighter 6’s First DLC Fighter, Rashid; Check out the New Gameplay Trailer

Street Fighter 6, the latest installment in the iconic fighting game series, has been captivating players for a month now. As fans continue to explore the game and its main roster, a new addition is on the horizon. Rashid, Street Fighter 6’s first downloadable fighter, will join the roster on July 24.

Rashid brings his unique air-based abilities from Street Fighter V, but this time he has embraced a content-creator persona. Equipped with his trusty camera, he records his parkour stunts, which are showcased in his exciting debut trailer.

Let’s delve into the highlights of Rashid’s moveset:

1. Arabian Cyclone: This new move showcases Rashid’s spinning kick that generates a powerful whirlwind. It can be used as a standalone attack or seamlessly integrated into other special moves.

2. Arabian Skyhigh: Rashid introduces a double jump maneuver that surprises opponents by landing in different parts of the stage each time. It keeps adversaries on their toes, unsure of his next move.

3. Super Rashid Kick: Rashid’s Level 1 Super Art is a jaw-dropping jump and kick combo that delivers multiple hits, leaving opponents reeling.

4. Ysaar: Previously Rashid’s V-Trigger move in Street Fighter V, Ysaar now takes the form of his Level 2 Super Art. With this move, Rashid summons a colossal tornado projectile that moves slowly but ominously toward his foe.

5. Altair: Rashid’s Level 3 Super Art is Altair. In this powerful attack, he unleashes a fierce storm, kicking his opponents into the vortex and landing multiple hits as he acrobatically navigates through the chaos.

To commemorate Rashid’s return to the Street Fighter universe, an in-game Fighting Pass will be available. This pass includes exclusive avatar gear, emotes, and other content themed around the character. Additionally, players will receive a Rental Fighter ticket, granting them an hour of playtime with Rashid before deciding to purchase him.

Rashid will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Players who own the Deluxe Edition, Ultimate Edition, or the $30 Year 1 Character Pass will have immediate access to Rashid.





