June 2023 PS Plus Premium and Additional Benefits

In celebration of PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, Sony has made multiple exciting announcements. For instance, PlayStation is currently testing cloud streaming for PS5 games, including PS5 titles found in the PS Plus Game Catalogue and Game Trials, as well as those already owned by players. This game streaming feature eliminates the long wait times associated with game downloads and is exclusively available to PS Plus Premium members.

Additionally, several exciting games will be added to the PS Plus Game Catalog next week, including Far Cry 6, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, Rogue Legacy 2, and others. PlayStation users will also have access to a Game Trial for WWE2K23 (PS4) on June 20th.

From June 20th to June 30th, PlayStation will offer numerous activities for both PlayStation Plus members and non-members. Exclusive free avatars and wallpaper illustrations for PS Plus members are now available, and the PS Plus website has voucher codes redeemable from June 20th to 30th. Players can also participate in a trivia contest on the website, with the chance to win a PS5 and PS VR2 with the PS VR2 Sense controller.

Furthermore, an online multiplayer weekend will be held from June 24th, during which friends can play together online without the need for PS Plus.

For more information about Sony’s announcements and the PS Plus subscription tiers, visit the PlayStation Blog. PlayStation Plus Essential is available at $11.99/month, Extra costs $17.99/month, and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.

Source: PlayStation.





