Jungkook from BTS hints at forthcoming song “SEVEN” timeline; shares captivating images across social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM BTS Jungkook’s upcoming track SEVEN

BTS Jungkook has left fans breathless with his stunning concept pictures for his upcoming song “Seven Schedules.” The official Instagram handle of the popular K-pop group shared a picture of Jungkook, where he can be seen confidently posing shirtless with an open blazer. He completed his look with multiple silver chains, adding to his irresistible charm.

The picture has sent fans worldwide into a frenzy. “I’m so excited for my baby,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another user commented, “I died seeing this photo.” A third fan humorously remarked, “Never wanted to be a chain before.”

“Seven” is scheduled to be released on July 14. BIGHIT Music released a statement about the upcoming track, stating, “We are pleased to announce the release of ‘Seven,’ the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook. ‘Seven’ is a summer song that perfectly showcases Jungkook’s charm. It will take your summer fun to the next level.”

The official teaser of the music video will be released on July 12 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The music video itself will be unveiled on July 14 at 12 am ET (9.30 am IST), followed by the official performance video on the next day at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST). The recording film will be revealed on July 25 at 11 am ET (8.30 pm IST).

Meanwhile, reports suggest that popular K-drama actress Han So-hee will also star in the music video for “Seven.” The “Nevertheless” star has already finished filming the music video in Los Angeles. Jungkook was recently in Los Angeles for his solo work, and both artists were spotted arriving at the Seoul airport at the same time.

