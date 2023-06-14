Just Hours Before Three People Were Killed in a Horrible Attack, Andy Murray Walked the Streets of Nottingham | Sports | Tennis

Tennis star Andy Murray has expressed his dismay over the “heartbreaking” incident in Nottingham city centre that left three people dead in the early hours of Tuesday. The former world number one, now ranked 44th in the world, is presently competing in the Nottingham Challenger, and had been in the area only hours before the tragic attack.

Murray is the top seed in the tournament this week, following his victory in Surbiton on Sunday, and is looking to continue his good form on the grass courts. Despite the horrific killings, he was able to begin his campaign against qualifier Joris De Loore, though the uncertainty lingered throughout the event. The tournament held a minute’s silence before Wednesday’s play to pay tribute to the victims, and Murray, in response to the incident, acknowledged that there are things more important than tennis. “It was obviously shocking when I woke up this morning, and while I was heading down to breakfast, our team received messages about it,” the top seed said. Murray had been in the city centre only hours before the attack occurred and was visibly affected by it.

He added, “We are staying in the city centre and had been out for dinner last night, walking around these areas. You never expect something like that to happen; it was really shocking.” “I didn’t know if it was going to impact anything here or not, as the streets were closed in the morning. It’s really shocking, and obviously, it’s heartbreaking for the victims and their families.” Murray’s thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy, and he hopes that everyone is safe now.





