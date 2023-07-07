Kailash Kher’s Birthday Special: Captivating Melodies

Kailash Kher, renowned for his powerful and soulful voice, is a celebrated singer in the Indian entertainment industry. He was born on July 7, 1973, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Kher made his Bollywood singing debut in 2003 with the film Andaaz, where he performed the song “Rabba Ishq Na Hove.” His breakthrough hit came in the same year with the song “Allah Ke Bande” from the film Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II. Kher’s music is a unique blend of Indian classical, folk, and Sufi music, infused with contemporary elements. Today, as we celebrate his birthday, let’s explore some of his soulful musical masterpieces.

Teri Deewani – Kailasa

Released in 2006 from his album Kailasa, “Teri Deewani” is a mesmerizing song composed and sung by Kailash Kher. It beautifully portrays the theme of love and devotion.

Saiyyan – Jhoomo Re



Part of Kher’s original album Jhoome Re, “Saiyyan” became one of his biggest hits. It is a romantic ballad that showcases Kher’s emotive singing style.

Allah Ke Bande – Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II



This song catapulted Kailash Kher to fame and popularity after becoming an immense hit among the masses. It remains one of his most loved tracks.

Ya Rabba – Salaam-E-Ishq

Composed by the trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy and penned by Sameer, “Ya Rabba” is an emotional ballad sung by Kailash Kher.

Mumma – Dasvidaniya

Dedicated to all the mothers out there, “Mumma” is a heartfelt composition sung by Kher himself.

Arziyan – Delhi 6

“Arziyan” is a popular Sufi song from the film Delhi-6, composed by A.R. Rahman. This soulful track is beautifully sung by Kailash Kher and Javed Ali, capturing the yearning and devotion of the soul towards the divine.

Chand Sifarish – Fanaa

Performed by Shaan and Kailash Kher, “Chand Sifarish” is a romantic ballad from the 2006 film Fanaa. Kher’s rendition earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer.

Yun Hi Chala Chal – Swades

Composed by A.R. Rahman for the film Swades (2004), “Yun Hi Chala Chal” is a soulful and uplifting song that embodies the spirit of exploration and encourages embracing the journey of life.

Kaun Hain Voh – Baahubali: The Beginning

“Kaun Hain Voh” from the movie Baahubali: The Beginning has become a fan-favorite. It features Prabhas offering prayers to Lord Shiva and is composed by the talented M. M. Keeravani.

Mere Nishaan – OMG: Oh My God

Reflecting on impermanence and identity, “Mere Nishaan” is an introspective and melancholic song. Kailash Kher’s powerful performance adds depth to this emotional track.

Chak De Phattey – Khosla Ka Ghosla!





“Chak De Phattey” is a popular Punjabi, fun song from the film Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006).

Kaisi Hai Ye Udaasi – Karthik Calling Karthik

Featuring Kailash Kher and Sukanya Purkayastha, “Kaisi Hai Ye Udaasi” is a soulful and introspective song, expressing longing and melancholy.

Jay Jaykara – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

“Jay Jaykara” is one of Kailash Kher’s most popular songs. It is a Hindi re-rendition of the Telugu song “Dandaalayyaa” sung by Kaala Bhairava, composed by M. M. Keeravani.

S.I.D.H.U – Chandni Chowk To China

“S.I.D.H.U” is an introductory fun song for Akshay Kumar’s character Sidhu in the film Chandni Chowk To China.

Mangal Mangal – Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Composed by A.R. Rahman and sung by Kailash Kher, “Mangal Mangal” focuses on the freedom fighter Mangal Pandey, who sparked the Sepoy Mutiny in 1857 against the British.

See Also: Seven songs by Kailash Kher to add to your playlist on his birthday