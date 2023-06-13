Kajol returns as a lawyer seeking redemption in The Trial trailer after her husband’s betrayal.

Kajol’s debut in OTT with the web series “The Trial – Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha” has already released its trailer, which showcases the leading actress playing Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who returns to practicing law after her husband gets accused of sexual bribery as an additional judge. The trailer shows how Noyonika slaps her husband for cheating on her, and then bravely takes on the challenge of attaining justice for her family and herself. Directed by Suparn Verma, “The Trial” is an adaptation of the American series “The Good Wife” and features a remarkable cast ensemble, including Jisshu Sengupta, Sheeba Chaddha, and Kubbra Sait. “The Trial” is all set to stream on the OTT platform from July 14.





