Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Discover the Date, Auspicious Timings, and Significance

Kamika Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan. On this day, devotees fast and worship Lord Vishnu. It is the second Ekadashi fast of the Chaturmas period and the first Ekadashi fast of the month of Shravan. Let us find out the date of Kamika Ekadashi, the auspicious timing for Vishnu puja, and the time for breaking the fast.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan will begin on Wednesday, July 12, starting from 5:59 pm. This Tithi will be valid until Thursday, July 13, at 6:24 pm. Based on the sunrise timings, the Kamika Ekadashi fast will be observed on July 13. On this day, the auspicious timing for performing the puja is from 5:32 am to 7:16 am. After that, there is another auspicious time from 10:43 am to 3:45 pm. You can perform the puja at your convenience during these times.

The Paran (breaking of the fast) for the Kamika Ekadashi fast will be on July 14. On that day, you can break the fast between 5:32 am to 8:18 am. The Dwadashi Tithi (12th day) will end at 7:17 am.

Significance Of Kamika Ekadashi

Once upon a time, Yudhishthir expressed his desire to learn about Shravan Ekadashi from Shri Krishna. Shri Krishna then revealed that it is known as Kamika Ekadashi and those who observe this fast receive salvation from all their sins. The person who observes the Kamika Ekadashi fast receives the virtue of bathing in holy water.

Another intriguing story showcases the magnificence of Kamika Ekadashi. A landlord once had a fight with a Brahmin and accidentally killed him. Later, he approached a sage to seek forgiveness for the sin of killing a Brahmin. The sage advised him to keep a fast and worship Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi. That night, Lord Vishnu appeared in his dream and absolved him of his sins.