Kane Cornes criticizes the way Melbourne’s Clayton Oliver’s hamstring injury was managed

Port Adelaide Champion Kane Cornes Criticizes Melbourne’s Poor Management of Clayton Oliver’s Injury

Port Adelaide champion Kane Cornes has expressed his dissatisfaction with Melbourne’s handling of star player Clayton Oliver’s hamstring injury. Cornes, known for his outspoken nature, criticized the club’s management after footage emerged of a heated discussion between Oliver and Melbourne’s head of strength and conditioning, Selwyn Griffith.

Melbourne confirmed on Thursday that Oliver, a three-time All-Australian midfielder, is expected to miss another month of football due to a setback in his recovery. This news has raised concerns about the club’s management of the injury.

Cornes, in a recent interview on SEN, stated, “I can’t recall seeing an injury being managed so poorly. We are not medical experts, but it appears to be a complex situation involving an infection and a blister.”

Expressing his disappointment with the 2021 premiers, Cornes wondered if Oliver would even play again this year. “The handling of his injury has been a disaster, and I’m uncertain if he’ll return in 2023,” he emphasized.

While some experts downplayed the significance of the heated exchange between Oliver and Griffith, Cornes maintained his stance, highlighting the importance of transparency from AFL clubs regarding player injuries. He believes clubs have a responsibility to keep their fans and the wider community informed.

Commenting on the issue, Geelong great Jimmy Bartel stated, “It’s not a big deal; friction is a common part of every workplace.” Bartel further added that he had no issue with the incident.

Cornes criticized the lack of transparency demonstrated by the football club, stating, “The football club’s transparency has been disgraceful. It’s yet another example of clubs treating their fans with disrespect.”

Melbourne will face St Kilda, currently in fifth place, at Marvel Stadium on Saturday. They are eager to maintain their position in the top four.

