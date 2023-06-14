Kate-inspired Queen Camilla dons a £705 green Polka dot dress

Queen Camilla and King Charles were present at Buckingham Palace to host a reception in honor of the Windrush Generation today. Camilla appeared quite jubilant standing beside Colonel Ruth Weir, Head of Corps for the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police, while Charles was yet to be captured in photographs at the Royal Head Quarters in central London. For the occasion, the 75-year-old wore a green shirt-style dress, which came complete with a waist-cinching belt and a white polka dot pattern all over.

Camilla first sported this chic look in June 2021 on a visit to Drury Lane Theatre and has restyled the same dress for this occasion. The polka-dot style, called the “Audrey” dress, was designed by Samantha Sung and gains its inspiration from one of Princess Kate’s go-to summer outfits. Retailing at £705, the elegant garment is crafted from a lightweight silk fabric, making it perfect for hot weather. Embracing her royal heritage, Camilla’s dress features a modest hemline, neckline, and long sleeves with a buckle belt that gracefully adds some shape to the floaty cut of the dress.

Though not identical, Kate adorned several similar pieces previously to this dress – including the Alessandra Rich White and Brown Polka Dot Dress, which she wore in June 2022 whilst attending Royal Ascot, and the “Rixo Izzy Brown Polka Dot Shirt Dress” (£325) which she was seen sporting for the school run in September. Camilla chose a less glamorous look than Kate’s stilettos and opted for chunkier cream-colored shoes featuring a rounded toe with a slight sheen. The shoes are the Queen’s most preferred style for both elegance and comfort and feature a concealed cushioning layer. The “Sole Bliss” pumps are so popular that they have managed to create a diverse fan base, consisting of Helen Mirren, Mary Berry, Joanna Lumley, and even Camilla owning them in a number of colors, from suede navy to the cream color that Camilla sported with the dress.

Camilla chose to stack a trio of bracelets above one another on her wrist and finished off the ensemble with a silver necklace and drop pendant earrings to match. Although she lacked accessories at the Buckingham Palace reception, Camilla stayed true to her trademark jewels.





Reference