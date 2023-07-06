Keep your Instagram account safe: Preserve your Threads profile

What information does Threads collect?

The popularity of Threads is soaring as users from Instagram are flocking towards Meta’s Twitter competitor. According to the company, a staggering 10 million people signed up within just seven hours of its launch. With Threads, users can easily log in using their Instagram account and seamlessly follow the same connections they have on the photo and video-sharing platform. It sounds effortless, doesn’t it? However, there’s a catch.In the future, or even right away, if you decide to delete your Threads account, you will also need to delete your linked Instagram account. Meta explains in a Supplemental Privacy Policy that users have the ability to deactivate their Threads profile at any time, but this action will result in the deletion of their Instagram account as well.Nevertheless, users have the option to deactivate their Threads profile temporarily without deleting any data or affecting their Instagram account. Meta clarifies that profiles, replies, and likes will be hidden until users reactivate their account by simply logging back in.Threads collects a range of information from users when they use or interact with the platform. This includes Threads profile information, Threads activity, Threads followers and connections, information from third-party services and users, as well as app, browser, and device information.Meta states that the collected information is used to provide, personalize, and enhance Threads and other Meta Products. However, it remains unclear whether Instagram will still have access to and utilize Threads data even after deactivating the account on Meta’s Twitter rival.

However, Meta assures users that they have various tools to manage and delete their Threads information. They may also have additional privacy rights under applicable laws.

How to deactivate your Threads profile:

Click the bottom right button to access your profile. Tap the top right button. Select Account, then choose Deactivate profile. Tap Deactivate Threads profile, and confirm your decision.

You can only deactivate your profile once per week.