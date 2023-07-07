Keir Starmer is pledging to implement moderately revolutionary policies in a pragmatic manner

Politics is a realm filled with paradoxes, and such was the case for Keir Starmer when his speech on the importance of empowering young people was interrupted by two individuals who accused him of backpedaling on green policies. Despite the frustration felt by Starmer’s aides, there is satisfaction in the way his team has navigated the challenges in articulating their stance.

During his speech, Starmer outlined his fifth and final “mission” centered around removing barriers to opportunity. This mission encompasses various aspects such as an updated school curriculum that prioritizes oracy and self-confidence, improved early years provision, and increased housing. Some critics, including Labour MPs, argue that these missions lack specific policy details, but Starmer and his team believe it is prudent to develop specifics closer to an election and consider the rapidly changing economic landscape.

This tension reflects a broader contradiction in Starmer’s strategy: promising radical policies carried out in a sensible manner. When questioned about poverty, Starmer emphasized his laser focus on addressing the issue but avoided providing specific details. However, within the missions, there are genuinely innovative and relatively radical ideas, particularly when compared to the Conservative government’s policies over the past 13 years.

In his speech, Starmer dismissed the emphasis on coding and IT skills, highlighting the importance of creativity and other human attributes in the era of artificial intelligence. Additionally, while Green New Deal Rising protested the change in Labour’s former flagship policy on green initiatives, even in its modified form, it surpasses anything proposed by the Conservative government.

During a Q&A session, Starmer effectively explained the significance of the missions as a framework for government, contrasting it with what he perceives as the chaos and lack of focus under Rishi Sunak. However, he acknowledged that a Labour government would face constraints due to a gloomier economic outlook. Some argue that excessive caution could keep the UK mired in economic difficulties, but others point to the risks of fiscal recklessness demonstrated by the Liz Truss incident last autumn.

Throughout his speech, Starmer emphasized the need for swift and transformative policies to prepare the UK and its younger generation for the AI-driven economy. He has created an expectation of boldness and ambition with his five pledges, and now voters eagerly anticipate what will follow.





