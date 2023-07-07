Key Detail You Might Have Missed in the Cliffhanger of Secret Invasion Episode 3

Secret Invasion episode 3 delves deeper into the hidden secrets of the Skrulls’ infiltration of the MCU’s Earth. The invasion has been ongoing for an unknown duration, and Nick Fury (played by Samuel L. Jackson) shoulders the blame for failing to fulfill his promise to the alien species now living on Earth.

In episode 3, a major death occurs, but things are not as they seem. There is also a possible revelation that one of the Avengers is actually a Skrull in disguise. Additionally, the episode ends with a tantalizing cliffhanger that contains a crucial detail that may be easily overlooked.

Before I proceed any further, I must warn you that Secret Invasion episode 3 contains spoilers. Please watch the episode on Disney Plus before proceeding.

Key Revelations in Episode 3

Episode 3 advances the plot of Secret Invasion while unveiling important details. We discover more about Fury’s wife, Priscilla (played by Charlayne Woodard), who is actually a Skrull. She reveals that she has been suffering for most of the past decade.

Initially, she grieved Fury’s death when Thanos (played by Josh Brolin) wiped out half of all life in the universe. Then, when Fury reappeared, he left for space without explaining anything to her. As a result, she states that she became her true self, the person she was before meeting Fury.

This revelation gives justification to Fury’s concern that she may be collaborating with Gravik (played by Kingsley Ben-Adir) in the invasion. We will revisit Priscilla’s character when discussing the cliffhanger.

Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) possesses powers similar to Mr. Fantastic. Image source: Marvel Studios

In a later scene, episode 3 hints that Fury suspects a Skrull operative in London who is disguised as a high-ranking US government official. The only person fitting this description is James Rhodes (played by Don Cheadle), and we will circle back to his character shortly.

Furthermore, there is evidence suggesting that Fury may be aware that War Machine is not an Avenger but a Skrull. In episode 2, Rhodey referred to him as “Nick,” which is a clear sign that he may not be human.

G’iah (played by Emilia Clarke) appears to die in this episode, although things are not what they seem. It is possible that G’iah is a Super Skrull and will either resurrect in Secret Invasion episode 4 or demonstrate her human form. On the topic of Super Skrulls, Gravik is one too, as we witness the Extremis virus flowing through his veins.

Finally, the episode delivers compelling interactions between Talos (played by Ben Mendelsohn) and Fury. Talos rebels in his own unique way while remaining a true friend to Fury and humanity. Talos reminds Fury that his achievements would not have been possible without the network of Skrull spies that Fury established.

The Latest Cliffhanger in Secret Invasion

Episode 1 concluded with the apparent death of Maria Hill (played by Cobie Smulders), leaving us to ponder whether she had truly perished or was a Skrull. In episode 2, we were introduced to Priscilla, causing us to question Fury’s relationship with his wife. We learned early on that Fury is indeed married to a Skrull.

The cliffhanger in episode 3 revolves around Priscilla once again. She receives an enigmatic phone call instructing her to visit a bank, where she discovers a gun inside a security box. This detail raises significant concerns.

Why would Fury’s wife acquire a gun after his return to Earth to confront the Skrull invasion? The most logical explanation is that she has been collaborating with Gravik, and they may be plotting to assassinate Fury, especially since they failed to stop him in episode 2.





