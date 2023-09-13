Kindness To Honesty, 5 Qualities You Must Teach Your Child At An Early Age

It is rightly said that children are like clay, and they need to be moulded. From a very young age, your little ones look up to you. From how you walk to how you talk, they try to imitate you. Hence, many parents prefer to inculcate values and impart teachings to their children early on in their lives, as it can help mould their personality right from the beginning. If you are a parent, here are a few things you must teach your kids early on in life.

As a parent, the first thing you can teach your kid is to be kind. Kindness is one of the most important values that you can teach your child early on. You can start by teaching them to share their toys or food with friends or classmates. Kindness teaches them to not be a bully when they grow up.

It is important to teach them to never lie, steal or cheat. These concepts are taught best when you set examples. So at home, make sure you and your spouse do not lie to each other. Teach them that stealing and cheating is bad.

Encourage your child and tell them they can aspire to be whatever they dream of, and that you are there to support them. Let them dream big, but never make them fear failure. Teach them that failure is not the end. It is just a part of the journey in life. Practise this same mantra at home as well. Make sure to cheer and support your partner, even if they fail. When your child witnesses this at home, they too will learn to imitate it from you.

Teach them manners, like saying sorry, please and thank you to people. They need to learn to respect everyone, especially the elders at the house – be it touching their feet to seek blessings, or saying Namaste or hello as a way of greeting.

Gradually, teach your child to be responsible. This will create a sense of confidence and self-identity in them. The responsibilities may look small to us, but they may be a big deal to your little one. So you can start by putting them in charge of keeping their toys back in the cupboard. If your child enjoys gardening or spending time in the kitchen, allow them to take care of a plant and water it daily, or make them help you wash off a certain vegetable or fruit.