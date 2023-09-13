Kingdom Hearts Keyblades in The Daily LITG, 13th September 2023

Posted in: Collectibles, Comics | Tagged: Kingdom Hearts, newlitg

I may not be sure what Kingdom Hearts Keyblades are. But no matter what the world throws, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read about stuff.

I am not entirely sure what Kingdom Hearts Keyblades are. But maybe you are. No matter what the world throws at you, at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday: Kingdom Hearts Keyblades

Square Enix Lights Up the Night with Kingdom Hearts Keyblade Replicas Bill Willingham Says He Has “Fired DC Comics” Over Fables A New Home for It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Disney: Not So Fast Are Catwoman And Red Hood Hooking Up In Gotham War? (Spoilers) Batman Incorporated Ends Not With a Bang But With a Whimper (Spoilers) Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Opener in The Daily LITG, 12th September 2023 Hasbro Debuts Pulse Con 23′ Exclusives with Star Wars, Marvel, & More NBCUniversal Suspends Deals with Lorne Michaels, Dwayne Johnson & More Ultra Violent Metroidvania Cookie Cutter Reveals Gameplay Trailer Two Scott Snyder Batman Comics To Read Before The Rest Of Gotham War

A few other comics stories you might prefer

LITG one year ago, Dripping Minnie

Minnie Mouse No Longer “Dripping With Excitement” At Disney Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection (Super Spoilers) *That* Kiss From Superman: Son Of Kal-El Superman: Son Of Kal-El To Come Out To The DC Universe This Week Beast Boy, Deathstroke And More Bleeding Cool Dark Crisis Gossip Michael Sheen “Defends” Neil Gaiman’s Lord of the Rings: TROP Writing Doctor Who Star Yasmin Finney Offers Some Additional Info On Rose Paper Girls Co-Creator Cliff Chiang Shares Thoughts on Series Ending Flash Movie Prequel Reveals Where The Flash Gets His Suit (Spoilers) The Batman Who Laughs Becomes the Darkest Knight with McFarlane Know Your Station Skewers Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos in December at BOOM Twilight of the Gods and the End of Super-Magician Comics, at Auction Star Wars Collectors: Hell Of A Deal On CGC Books Is On Auction Today Marvel’s Free D23 Expo Amazing Fantasy #1000 Go For $330 on eBay Each Wonder Woman #200 in High Grade, Up for Auction A Week In The Life Of Banned Graphic Novel, Gender Queer Blackstone Remembers the Fifth of November in Super-Magician Comics Comic Creators Keep Reacting To The Death Of Queen Elizabeth II Walking Dead: Clementine Book Two by Tille Walden For October, 2023 Will The Approach’s Nationwide Tour Trigger a Boom Bump at FOC? Jon Kent’s Big Change In The Daily LITG 12th

LITG two years ago, Substack and Comic Shops

Comic Store In Your Future: Chaos and Substack Fortnite Teases Chapter 2 Season 8 With Aliens & Unicorns Cobra Kai Creators New 4-Year Sony TV Deal Includes Franchise Spinoffs SCOOP: DC To Launch Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 In April 2022 Brian Bendis Teases Legion Of Superheroes – The Gold Lantern Saga Pokémon GO Hints At Another Secrets Of The Jungle Event Hasbro Teases Upcoming Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Figures Tasks For Psychic Spectacular 2021 Timed Research In Pokémon GO Batman Takes On Azrael In New McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 2-Pack Jeff The Land Shark Gets a Marvel Comic by Kelly Thompson & Gurihiru Frank Cho Original Harley Quinn, Power Girl, Storm Covers At Auction Simon Bisley Original Art For Cancelled Lobo Video Game At Auction Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #4 Review: Much To Enjoy Y: The Last Man Cover by J. G. Jones Hits Auction Green Lantern #6 Review: Engaging Superhero Stories Alan Davis Original Painted Fury Art From Captain Britain At Auction Eve #5 Review: “There’s No Future In Despair” Harley Quinn Poses With Power Girl On Frank Cho Variant Cover Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Review: Interesting The Me You Love In The Dark #2 Review: Engaging Elements Nice House On The Lake #4 Review: Literary Quality Dracula Meets Transformers In The Daily LITG, 12th of September 2021

LITG three years ago, Hugo Weaving, Supernatural, Cresselia

Matrix, Lord of the Rings Actor Hugo Weaving Talks Missing Franchises Supernatural: Jensen Ackles’ Adopting Baby; Jared Padalecki Got His Full Cresselia Raid Rotation For September 2020 In Pokémon GO The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Manga Improves on the Novel Cresselia Raid Guide: Catch A Shiny Moon Goddess In Pokémon GO Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan Needs Hope, Visine DC Comics Spoilers 2021: Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: A New Name for Poison Ivy American Gods Season 3: Wednesday Stage-Dives, Bilquis Rages & More DC Comics 2021 Spoilers: Bane and The Joker Read Hundreds Of DC Comics Digitally Free Including Milestone Returns What’s Censored In John Ridley’s Other History DC Fandome Panel? This New Rorschach is Obsessed With Hannah Arendt Instead Of Ayn Rand DC Fandome Gives Us Our First Look At New Batman Villain, Henchmaster

LITG four years ago, Tom King went CIA on Trump.

Not sure Trump noticed.

Tom King, Batman Writer and Former CIA Officer, Addresses Donald Trump Over 9/11 “Lucifer”: Kelly Clarkson Wants Netflix to Give the Devil His Due [VIDEO] One More Time – Crunching Mister Sinister’s Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 “Justice League” Trinity Get Busty with New Beast Kingdom Series IDW Brings John Byrne to New York Comic Con “X-Men: The Animated Series” & More: Disney+ Lands Marvel Animation Working Out The Blind Items Of Mr Sinister’s Gossip Column in Powers Of X #4 (Spoilers) Donna Troy and Jim Gordon Infected by Batman Who Laughs in December [Confirmed] Could HOXPOX Tempt Kieron Gillen Back? Forbidden Planet Comic Stores in the UK Get Actual Dark Crystal Puppet Window Displays The New Codename for Red Robin in Today’s Young Justice #8, Revealed – But Makes No Sense (Spoilers) Marvel Comics Sends Absolute Carnage, Immortal Hulk, Powers Of X, Conan and Captain Marvel For Seconds “Preacher” Season 4 “Fear of the Lord” Preview: Humperdoo Breakdances Absolute Carnage: Immortal Hulk, Joker/Harley, HOXPOX and Spawn Top Advance Reorders Batarang Therapy – Spoilers For Batman #77 and Event Leviathan #4

LITG five years ago, Nightwing lost his Dick.

And much hilarity ensued.

Today, Nightwing Begins to Lose His Dick Infinity Wars #3 – Your Second Appearance Of Doopool Iceman Time-Travelling The Gay Away? X-Men Blue #35 Talks About It… Nightwing To Lose His Dick Henry Cavill Responds to Today’s Superman Dust Up

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Matt Hawkins, President of Top Cow Comics

President of Top Cow Comics Rapid City Below Zero writer Josh Dahl

Jon Hayes , owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia.

, owner of Comic Paradise Plus in West Virginia. Infinite Loop and Star Wars Adventures writer Pierrick Colinet

Mike Grell , creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist.

, creator of Jon Sable: Freelance and Green Arrow writer/artist. Lynn Cohen , Marvel Comics editor

, Marvel Comics editor Gary Kwapisz, artist on Punisher and Conan

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we’ll see you here tomorrow.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at [email protected].

Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Hearts Kingdom Hearts

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!