Klook Introduces Exciting Concert Packages, Including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets

Experience Taylor Swift’s musical journey through The Eras Tour, featuring songs from all 10 of her albums since 2006, including her most personal and fan-favorite tracks. Don’t miss Taylor Swift’s exclusive Southeast Asia chapter of The Eras Tour at National Stadium in Singapore in March next year.

Exciting news for Swifties! Travel app Klook is offering two packages for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. Starting at S$542 (44,818.79), the packages include two tickets in any category (Category 6 to VIP 1) and a night’s stay in a four-star hotel with fixed dates.

For a higher price of S$716 (59,194.01), you can enjoy two concert tickets in any category (Category 6 to VIP 1) and a night’s stay in a five-star hotel with fixed dates.

The price for the four-star hotel package ranges up to S$3,344 (2,76,459.18), while the five-star hotel package goes up to S$4,997 (4,13,191.44).

How to Make a Reservation?