Klook Introduces Exciting Concert Packages, Including Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Tickets

Swifties can still try their luck with the travel app Klook if they want to attend the Singapore stop of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. (Image: Instagram)
A night at a four-star hotel and two tickets to a Taylor Swift Eras Tour performance in Singapore will cost you S$542
Experience Taylor Swift’s musical journey through The Eras Tour, featuring songs from all 10 of her albums since 2006, including her most personal and fan-favorite tracks. Don’t miss Taylor Swift’s exclusive Southeast Asia chapter of The Eras Tour at National Stadium in Singapore in March next year.
Exciting news for Swifties! Travel app Klook is offering two packages for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. Starting at S$542 (44,818.79), the packages include two tickets in any category (Category 6 to VIP 1) and a night’s stay in a four-star hotel with fixed dates.
For a higher price of S$716 (59,194.01), you can enjoy two concert tickets in any category (Category 6 to VIP 1) and a night’s stay in a five-star hotel with fixed dates.
The price for the four-star hotel package ranges up to S$3,344 (2,76,459.18), while the five-star hotel package goes up to S$4,997 (4,13,191.44).
How to Make a Reservation?
- Select your preferred show date and ticket type.
- You will need an authentic Tickermaster account, with a maximum of four tickets per user. Klook users cannot use their own tickets.
- Make sure your email address is registered with Ticketmaster to receive the order confirmation.
- After selecting the tickets, choose your desired hotel property for your stay.
- These packages are exclusively available on the Klook App.
- Starting from July 7, 2023, you can purchase the packages using the Klook App.
Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected]. We will take necessary action within 24 hours.