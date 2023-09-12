KTM: New-Gen KTM 250 and 390 Duke make India debut: Specs, prices & features

In a move set to thrill motorcycle enthusiasts across the nation, KTM has officially launched the 2024 versions of its popular 250 Duke and 390 Duke models in India. With prices starting at Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively, these new-generation bikes bring a host of exciting updates to the Indian market and they are already turning heads with their impressive features and competitive pricing.

2024 KTM 390 Duke

The new KTM 390 Duke is powered by a robust 399 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This beast churns out an impressive 45 horsepower and 39 Nm of peak torque. Coupled with a 6-speed gearbox, quickshifter, and a slipper clutch, it promises an exhilarating ride. Riders can also look forward to advanced features such as ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, ride modes, cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, track screen, launch control, a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity, and a convenient type-C charging port.Suspension duties are handled by WP APEX adjustable front forks with five-click rebound and compression adjustment, combined with a five-click rebound and 10-click preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. The 2024 KTM 390 Duke is available in two striking color options, Electronic Orange Metallic and Atlantic Blue.

2024 KTM 250 Duke

The new-generation 250 Duke is no slouch either, featuring a redesigned 250 cc liquid-cooled engine that delivers 31 horsepower and 25 Nm of torque, offering a slight bump in power compared to its predecessor. Riders will appreciate the inclusion of a quickshifter, ride-by-wire technology, and a slipper clutch. The bike also boasts a 5-inch LCD display with smartphone connectivity and a handy type-C charging port. Color choices at launch include Electronic Orange and Ceramic White.For those eager to get their hands on these exciting new models, bookings are now open for both the 2024 KTM 250 Duke and 390 Duke. A token amount of Rs 4,499 secures your reservation, and the motorcycles are expected to hit dealerships in mid-September.