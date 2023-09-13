Kubbra’s Stylish Looks Are Unconventional But ‘Sait’-isfyingly Chic

Kubbra Sait style is as versatile as the characters she plays on screen. Unconventionally chic and sexy at the same time, Kubbra’s fashion quotient is relatable and wearable. From utilitarian to glamorous silhouettes, the Trial actor’s instagram showcases a heady mix of Indian and western wear celebrating Kubbra’s stylish personality.

Comfort plays the protagonist in every ensemble she picks. Be it a casual white shirt paired with an Line Outline lapeless blazer or a JJ Valaya chevron anarkali, Kubbra’s style wardrobe has always celebrated Indian designers and homegrown brands.

Styled by the talented celebrity stylist duo Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar of Who Wore What When, Kubbra is one of the few stars who can carry off trends and timeless styles effortlessly.

From JJ Valaya chevron anarkali to Gulabo by Abu Sandeep’s striking red A line kurta with gota work, Kubbra’s festive looks have celebrated Indian craftsmanship and colours. Every Indian silhouette was carried off with elan and Kubbra looked ethereal in every ensemble she adorned. Not just in Indian traditional silhouettes, Kubbra has worn indo-western styles featuring embroidery and embellishments celebrating India’s crafts.

White and black have played an integral role in Kubbra’s style board. As separates and together the colours have been celebrated and how. Recently, the stunning actor posed in a white sheer shirt and styled it with a pair of white pants. The oversized shirt with minimal embellished detailing looked cool, relaxed and comfortable on Kubbra.

The colour black too plays a prominent role in her daily wear ensembles. You get to see the colour making an appearance in a couple of the reels she uploads on Instagram. From athleisure wear to casual tees, black is a universal favourite and Kubbra’s too.

Co-ord sets are the flavour of the season. Kubbra Sait on various occasions has experimented with an array of co-ord sets and we love the look. The co-ord set featuring a cropped shirt and a matching skirt designed by Mayyur Girotra looked fabulous on Kubbra. Playful, fun and pretty, the black and white checks were enhanced with multi-coloured motifs spread across the ensemble.

While she aces Indian styles with elan, the glamorous shimmery western silhouettes are showstoppers. From dazzling power suits to enticing bodycon dresses, Kubbra has sashayed a variety of dresses and gowns that exude glamour with a hint of drama. Embracing nuanced styles with love, Kubbra’s is definitely breaking style stereotypes one stylish outfit at a time.