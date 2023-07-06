Kyle Higgins to Reveal Exciting Universe-Secrets at San Diego Comic-Con

Posted in: Comics, Image, San Diego Comic Con | Tagged: Kyle Higgins, Massive-Verse, Medieval Spawn, Radiant Black, Spawn

Kyle Higgins’ Massive-Verse panel at San Diego Comic-Con in Room 5AB is set to be one of the biggest events with exciting news to share!

Kyle Higgins‘ Massive-Verse panel is scheduled for Friday, July 21st, at 2:30 PM. According to his newsletter, he mentions, “If you’re a fan of The Massive-Verse and all the innovative, out-of-the-box projects we’ve embarked on, this is the must-attend panel. We have some special guests, surprise announcements, and with the recent release of Radiant Black #25, I have a feeling we’ll have a lot to discuss.”







Panel guests will include Kyle Higgins, Brian Buccellato, Melissa Flores, and Meghan Camarena, moderated by Ryan Sidoti. Following the panel, there will be a free signing at the Image Booth where attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the Massive-Verse 2023 poster illustrated by Eduardo Ferigato and Igor Monti. Higgins expresses his excitement by stating, “This is going to be a monumental event for us, and I’m eager to share all the secrets. July 21st can’t come soon enough!” I can’t wait to hear the news!









The Massive-Verse is a captivating fictional shared universe developed by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics. It encompasses a range of comics such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs including Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun. This universe started in 2014 with the publication of C.O.W.L. and has continued to expand since then. During the second Supermassive event in May 2023, we caught a glimpse of Medieval Spawn. Could there be more exciting announcements about that at San Diego Comic-Con? If any of you attend the panel, I’d love to hear all about it!









