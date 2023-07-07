Kylian Mbappe’s Preference for Arsenal Transfer Over Liverpool Due to Two Crucial Factors

It has been reported that Kylian Mbappe would have a preference for joining Arsenal if he were to make his move to the Premier League. This news deals a cold snub to Liverpool, as the French star contemplates his next move. Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer following a public disagreement over his contract.

Liverpool has long admired the World Cup winner, but it now seems unlikely that they will be able to secure his services, as he appears to favor a move to London. Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract, and he publicly announced that he will not be renewing his deal with the club. As a result, several clubs are now vying for his signature, with Real Madrid being the frontrunners in the race to acquire the services of the French international, who impressively scored 36 goals in all competitions last season. Reports in the Spanish media even suggested that Liverpool had submitted a £170 million offer for Mbappe. While the Reds have denied these reports, according to The Independent, Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the talented forward. However, it seems he may face disappointment if Liverpool genuinely pursue a move for Mbappe, as the player would prioritize joining Arsenal over Liverpool.

Mbappe is said to appreciate the progress being made by Mikel Arteta’s team, and he relishes the challenge of bringing the Premier League title back to the club. Last season, Arteta’s side narrowly missed out on winning the title, which they haven’t achieved in 19 years, with Manchester City emerging victorious. The report emphasizes that there has been no communication between Mbappe’s representatives and Arsenal, nor have Arsenal approached PSG to discuss a potential transfer. The main obstacle for Arsenal would be the immense financial commitment required to persuade Mbappe to consider a move. Mbappe’s mother represents him, and his wage demands are rumored to exceed £1 million per week. Only a select few clubs could even entertain the idea of allocating such a significant portion of their budget to sign him. Arsenal has already spent £65 million on acquiring Kai Havertz, and this week they are set to spend an additional £145 million on Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, who are currently undergoing medicals. Even if Mbappe were eager to join, Arsenal would be unable to afford him at the Emirates.

One of the clubs that could potentially meet Mbappe’s demands is his current club, PSG, who rewarded him with a lucrative two-year contract worth £94 million last summer, with an option for an additional year. However, the situation has changed, and Mbappe could leave PSG on strained terms. PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has made it clear that Mbappe will not be permitted to leave on a free transfer in 2024 and has indicated that he would be sold.

“My position is very clear, and I will not reiterate it repeatedly,” Al-Khelaifi stated at a press conference on Wednesday. “We want Kylian to stay, but if he decides to stay, we want him to sign a new contract. “We do not want to let the best player in the world leave for free, which is impossible. PSG is a French club, it’s his city, and he has already expressed his desire not to leave for free. If someone manages to change his mind today, it will not be my fault.”





