La France adopte un projet de loi autorisant la police à activer à distance les caméras et microphones téléphoniques pour la surveillance.

French law enforcement is on the verge of gaining extensive authority to monitor suspected criminals. The National Assembly in France has successfully passed a bill that allows police to conduct surveillance by activating cameras, microphones, and GPS location systems on phones and other devices. However, these powers can only be used with the approval of a judge, and the amended bill explicitly prohibits their use against journalists, lawyers, and other “sensitive professions,” as reported by Le Monde. Furthermore, the measure aims to restrict the use of these powers to serious cases, and for a maximum duration of six months. Geolocation will be limited to crimes punishable by a minimum of five years in prison.

The bill had previously been approved by the Senate, but the amendment requires the Senate’s endorsement before it can become law.

Civil liberties advocates are raising concerns about these developments. The digital rights group La Quadrature du Net has previously highlighted the potential for abuse. Due to the bill’s lack of clarity regarding what constitutes a serious crime, there are apprehensions that the French government may exploit this legislation to target environmental activists and other individuals who are not significant threats. The organization also draws attention to the fact that security policies designed to tackle serious crimes often expand to cover less serious offenses. La Quadrature points out that genetic registration was initially implemented solely for sex offenders but has now been extended to encompass most crimes.

Furthermore, the group emphasizes that remote access may rely on security vulnerabilities. Instead of notifying manufacturers about these vulnerabilities and urging them to address the issue, the police would be exploiting these weaknesses, according to La Quadrature.

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti assures the public that these powers would only be utilized in “dozens” of cases annually and emphasizes that this approach is far from resembling Orwell’s surveillance state depicted in 1984. The politician argues that implementing these measures will ultimately save lives.

This legislation comes at a time of growing concerns about government surveillance of electronic devices. The NSO Group has faced significant backlash due to allegations of misuse of its Pegasus spyware for spying on dissidents, activists, and even politicians. Although the French bill is more focused in scope, it does little to alleviate the concerns regarding potential government overreach.