Late July Brings the Arrival of the Malignant Season, Carrying Over Renown and More

Diablo IV introduces an exciting live service entry to the popular action-RPG series. Blizzard has unveiled the details of the game’s first post-launch season called “Season of the Malignant.” In this season, a new corruption is spreading across the land, offering rewards for players who seek out and defeat the corrupted monsters and demons.

When you start the Season of the Malignant with a new character, you will encounter elite monsters affected by the Malignance. Defeat them twice to obtain a Malignant Heart, which can be slotted into your gear like a gem. These hearts are even more powerful than gems and allow you to create incredibly strong builds. Check out the teaser trailer below for a glimpse of Diablo IV: Season of the Malignant.

In the latest Diablo Developer Update, Blizzard provided more information about how seasons will work and whether progress will carry over. To access Season 1 content, you must complete the main game and create a new character. However, certain progress such as Renown, Altars of Lilith, and cleared fog of war will carry over. Simply log in with your most progressed character, and your Renown/altars/fog of war will apply to any new seasonal characters you create. This gives you a head start with up to 5 skill points and 5 extra potion charges. Learn more about what to expect from Season of the Malignant here…

New Questline – “Sanctuary has been corrupted, overrun by abominations. Partner with Cormond, a former priest, to discover the source of the corruption and stop its spread at all costs.”

Seasons will progress through a story and main “Seasonal Journey,” which can be completed by fulfilling various quests. Additionally, there will be a battle pass with both free and paid versions. The free version offers cosmetic gear and items.

Overall, Diablo IV: Season of Malignance promises a substantial new experience. Transferring progress to the seasonal content should be seamless. For more details, watch the full Diablo Developer Update, which includes information about Diablo Immortal’s new Blood Knight class, below.

Diablo IV is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Season of the Malignant launches on July 20 (the patch for the season will be downloadable on July 18).