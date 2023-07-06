Latest Installment of NBA 2K24 Unveils First Two Covers

Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: kobe bryant, nba, NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant returns to NBA 2K as the cover athlete for two special editions of NBA 2K24, set to release this Fall.

2K Games has unveiled the first two covers for NBA 2K24, featuring the legendary Kobe Bryant. These covers are part of two special editions that collectors and fans will surely enjoy. The company plans to reveal more covers for the game throughout the week, showcasing unique artwork. This isn’t the first time Bryant has graced a 2K cover, as he was featured in special editions of 2K21, 2K17, and 2K10. While 2K Games did not provide a specific reason for choosing Bryant this year, they highlighted his illustrious career, including his 18 All-Star appearances, five NBA Championships, two Finals MVP awards, two Olympic Gold Medals, and his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

As shown in the images below, The Kobe Bryant Edition will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Meanwhile, the Black Mamba Edition will also be available on the same platforms. Each edition pays homage to different eras of Bryant’s career, with the KB edition featuring him in his early years wearing #8, and the BM edition showcasing his later years when he donned #24.

The specific contents of each edition have not yet been disclosed. As in previous years, 2K Games will unveil the Special Editions first, followed by the main covers with release dates and additional details. We will provide further updates and information as they become available. In the meantime, enjoy the stunning artwork of these two covers.

