Latest Updates on FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Meet Khadija Shaw: The Jamaican Striker Ready to Shine at the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Meet the Jamaican striker set to light up the FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia will be hosting the FIFA Women’s World Cup starting on July 20, and fans will have the opportunity to witness the brilliance of Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw. While she may not have the same level of recognition as Australia’s Sam Kerr, Shaw is equally lethal in front of goal. In fact, it is largely through her contributions that Jamaica, a small nation, has secured a spot in their second consecutive World Cup.

Shaw has had an exceptional year with Manchester City, scoring an impressive 20 goals in 22 appearances. Her remarkable performance led to a two-year contract extension, keeping her at City until 2026.

Shaw’s rise in the women’s game has positioned her as one of the standout stars in the upcoming World Cup. Jamaica has been drawn into a challenging group alongside France and Brazil. Despite being considered underdogs, Shaw believes Jamaica has what it takes to create upsets and prove that they are capable of progressing out of the group stage.

Under the guidance of head coach Lorne Donaldson, Jamaica has transformed their playing style to emphasize possession and attacking prowess, utilizing Shaw’s incredible speed and power. This strategic shift has showcased Shaw’s abilities and has laid the foundation for the team’s success.

Shaw’s journey to the top of the women’s professional game has not been without obstacles. She overcame personal tragedies, losing three brothers to gang violence and one to a car accident while growing up in Jamaica. Additionally, her mother initially doubted her passion and drive to become a professional footballer, especially after the national team disbanded in 2010.

However, Shaw’s path took a positive turn with the intervention of Cedella Marley, daughter of music legend Bob Marley. Marley helped attract sponsors and organize fundraising events to revive the national team. Meanwhile, Shaw’s performances in the nation’s youth team caught the attention of scouts, leading to a scholarship at Eastern Florida State College and eventually a spot at the University of Tennessee.

Shaw acknowledges that she is fortunate to have had these opportunities, as they opened doors that may have otherwise remained closed in Jamaica. Her participation in the Women’s World Cup in France in 2019 caught the eye of French club Bordeaux, who immediately signed her. Shaw rewarded their faith by scoring an impressive 32 goals in 35 games across two seasons.

In 2021, Shaw joined Manchester City, where she has continued her impressive goal-scoring rate. Despite her success, women’s football in Jamaica has yet to see significant development and support. Shaw, however, is at the forefront of driving change within the Jamaican Football Federation through her growing public profile.

Shaw aims to empower others and seize opportunities to inspire individuals in the Caribbean. She hopes that her individual success, coupled with the performances of the Jamaican team, will ignite a passion for football among young girls back home and lead to substantial changes in support and funding within the Jamaican Football Federation.

To stay updated with the latest breaking news and exclusive content from the world of sports, subscribe to our newsletter here!

Top 20 most marketable athletes in the world in 2022: Australian superstar Sam Kerr surpasses a host of other big names.





Reference

Denial of responsibility! SamacharCentrl is an automatic aggregator of Global media. In each content, the hyperlink to the primary source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, and all materials to their authors. For any complaint, please reach us at – [email protected] . We will take necessary action within 24 hours.