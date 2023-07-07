Latest Wimbledon Update 2023: Daria Saville vs Katie Boulter Match Result Overwhelmed by Unexpected Just Stop Oil Protester Interruption

Australia’s Daria Saville has been eliminated from Wimbledon following a first-round loss to Britain’s Katie Boulter. However, the match was interrupted by a protester from the Just Stop Oil movement, who ran onto Court 18 and littered the playing surface with confetti. This incident, along with the persistent rain delays, resulted in the match being spread over two days of play at the All England Club. Boulter was able to overcome the distractions and win the match in straight sets, 7-6(4), 6-2.

Saville expressed her concerns about the incident, stating that the protester’s medical treatment after being removed from the court “really rattled” her. She also mentioned that the players were not given any instructions on how to handle such interruptions. Despite the disruption, both Saville and Boulter assisted in clearing up the confetti once the protester was cleared from the court.

The match resumed after an eight-minute delay, and Saville struggled to regain her rhythm and concentration, ultimately leading to her loss. When asked about the series of events, Saville described it as upsetting and expressed frustration about it happening during her match. On the other hand, Boulter admitted that she didn’t know how to react to such a situation as it was her first experience with a protest interruption.

Rain continued to impact play at Wimbledon on day three, causing multiple delays and interruptions to matches. Despite these challenges, Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic managed to advance to the third round with straight-set victories on Centre Court. However, several players had their matches pushed back to the following day due to the rain.

The Just Stop Oil movement staged two protests during the tournament, resulting in arrests of the protestors. Wimbledon had increased its security measures this year in response to protests at other sporting events in the UK. The rain delays further disrupted the already congested schedule, with only a few matches being completed on Tuesday.

Centre Court and No. 1 Court were the only venues equipped with roofs, allowing for play to continue during the rain. Iga Swiatek dominated her second-round match, while Novak Djokovic achieved a milestone by reaching his 350th Grand Slam match win. Stefanos Tsitsipas also advanced to the second round after a thrilling five-set match against Dominic Thiem. Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev secured a straight-set victory on No. 1 Court.

American players Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe both made it to the second round, but their matches had different outcomes. Fritz came from a set down to win in a five-set battle, while Tiafoe won in straight sets.

These incidents and matches were captured in photos, showcasing the highs and lows of the tournament.





