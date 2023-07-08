Lawsuit claims Pokémon Go creator Niantic shows patterns of sexual bias

A former Niantic employee has filed a lawsuit against the augmented reality (AR) gaming company, accusing it of devaluing the work of female employees and women of color, as well as denying them equal pay. The employee, who remains anonymous but is referred to as Jane Doe in the complaint, alleges that Niantic has created a discriminatory “boys club” environment. The lawsuit is seeking class-action status and comes after Niantic recently laid off around 230 employees.

According to the complaint, the employee, described as an Asian female, joined Niantic in February 2020 with a salary of $70,000. She was later promoted and given a raise to approximately $84,000. However, in 2021, she discovered that a male colleague with a lower job title and fewer responsibilities was earning more than her. The gap in pay reportedly widened in subsequent years, with her male colleague earning $127,000 per year compared to her $105,000 per year. Despite a raise to $115,000 per year, she remained below her male colleague’s salary.

Around the same time, the employee discovered that her salary was more than $10,000 below the bottom end of the pay range for her job title and level. This information was made public due to California’s pay transparency law, which requires companies with over 15 employees to disclose pay ranges in job listings. The employee shared her concerns with other female colleagues, leading to discussions about sexism and unequal pay within the company’s employee resources group for women, Wolfpack.

However, when the employee raised her concerns with Niantic’s Diversity Equity and Inclusion Director and Principal People Partner, she was met with hostility. The complaint alleges that these executives, along with male upper management, dismissed her complaints and showed a lack of support for addressing sexism and bias in the workplace. The employee’s job evaluations were allegedly affected as a result of discussing workplace issues, and she was told that her lower salary was a consequence of raising concerns. Feeling disadvantaged by her association with the Wolfpack group, she immediately unsubscribed from the group.

In a survey conducted by Wolfpack, it was found that many female employees perceived Niantic as a sexist work culture that disadvantage women. Concerns about equal pay were also expressed by the majority of respondents. However, upper management, including Niantic’s Chief Marketing Officer, reportedly instructed Wolfpack to remove references to sexism and the “boys club” culture in their presentation of the survey results. The group was also told that they needed approval from upper management to survey employees.