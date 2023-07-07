Recent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to revolutionize the traditional school classroom, according to Professor Stuart Russell, an expert in the field. He believes that personalized AI tutors, similar to ChatGPT, could greatly enhance education and provide customized instruction to every household with a smartphone, thereby increasing global access to education. Professor Russell envisions that this technology could deliver educational material up to high school level. The transformative potential of AI in education is immense, with the ability to offer high-quality education to children worldwide.

However, Professor Russell also acknowledges the risks associated with implementing powerful technology in the education sector, including the potential for indoctrination. He points to studies indicating that one-to-one teaching is significantly more effective than traditional classroom instruction. However, it is impractical to provide individual tutors for every child due to a shortage of available adults.

OpenAI, a leading organization in AI research, is already exploring educational applications for AI. They have partnered with the Khan Academy to pilot a virtual tutor powered by ChatGPT-4. While this prospect may concern teachers and teaching unions regarding potential job losses, Professor Russell believes that human involvement will remain essential. However, the role of teachers may evolve to incorporate responsibilities such as monitoring recess activities, facilitating complex group tasks, and delivering civic and moral education.

Professor Russell emphasizes the need to preserve and improve the social aspects of childhood in the implementation of AI in education. He acknowledges that AI systems alone may not be sufficient for a child’s education, as motivation, collaborative learning, and other non-academic skills are equally important. Therefore, careful experimentation and design are necessary to ensure that the social and emotional aspects of education are adequately addressed.

In terms of risk assessment, Professor Russell believes that overseeing AI systems’ content is crucial. While he does not envision AI instructing children on creating dangerous weapons, he considers the potential hijacking of software by authoritarian regimes or other entities to be a more pressing concern. He also highlights the need for governments and policymakers to address the broader existential risks associated with AI development, particularly as language models become increasingly sophisticated.

Controlling and regulating AI systems present challenges, as experts are uncertain about how to quantify the risks of losing control over them. OpenAI has committed resources to developing solutions for steering and controlling potentially super-intelligent AI to prevent it from becoming rogue. The workings of large language models, in particular, remain mysterious, leaving us uncertain about their reasoning abilities, internal goals, and planning capabilities.

Beyond direct risks, the widespread use of AI systems can have unpredictable consequences in various fields, ranging from climate action to global politics. Professor Russell emphasizes the potential impact of AI on public opinion and political tendencies worldwide, with millions, and eventually billions, engaging with AI systems regularly.

In conclusion, while AI has the potential to revolutionize education and provide personalized instruction, it is essential to address the risks associated with AI implementation. Careful consideration of educational, social, and ethical implications, as well as regulatory measures, is crucial to harness the benefits of AI for education while minimizing potential risks.





