Leading the Global Rum Revolution: 7 Premium Rums to Celebrate World Rum Day

World Rum Day: Rum is now a notable contributor to the ever-growing alcoholic beverages markets globally
Rum is now an inherent part of culture globally, with a plenitude of different styles – French, Spanish, and English being the main ones
Rum brands across the globe are garnering attention from spirit connoisseurs, who now hold this beverage in the same regard as other premium spirits. While rum’s origins are often associated with the Caribbean, it’s worth noting that India has a long history of rum production due to its extensive sugarcane fields. In fact, molasses rum, known as ‘sidhu,’ has been popularly consumed in India for ages. The distillation process of rum has been refined over time, resulting in impeccable flavors and unparalleled craftsmanship.
Rum has become an integral part of global culture, with a diverse range of styles, including French, Spanish, and English, each interpreted uniquely in different regions of the world. It has emerged as a significant contributor to the thriving global alcoholic beverages market. Here, we present a compilation of some of the world’s finest and most exclusive rums:
Camikara:
Deriving its name from the Sanskrit word for “liquid gold,” Camikara is India’s first pure cane juice sipping rum. It undergoes a twelve-year maturation process in small batches of American oak, Ex-Bourbon barrels at the Piccadilly Distillery. This meticulous process yields only 6.6% of the original filled quantity, with the remaining 94.4% evaporating as angel’s share. Camikara is bottled at a strength of 50% ABV, free from added color, caramel, sugar, or flavors, making it a 100% natural rum. This extraordinary rum has also earned a Gold Medal at the International Wines & Spirits Competition (IWSC) 2023, solidifying its position as a worthy contender in the global rum scene.
Price: Rs. 6000/-
Brand origin: India
Bacardi Gran Reserva Limitida
A rare and exclusive rum from the Bacardi family, this gluten-free blend comprises the finest and oldest barrel-aged rums. This 17-year-old bottle offers a heightened drinking experience with flavor notes of dry vanilla and various dark fruits. Despite its quality, this limited-edition Bacardi reserve is available at a reasonably modest price.
Price: Rs. 8000/-
Brand origin: Cuba
Appleton Estate 17-Year-Old Legend
Produced in limited quantities of only 1500 bottles, this rum from Appleton Estate has not been reproduced since its initial creation. It pays homage to the original recipe of the Mai Tai cocktail, designed to showcase the unique qualities of the J. Wray and Nephew 17-year-old rum. Crafted using four exceptionally rare reserves, this rum offers a remarkable drinking experience.
Price: $500
Brand origin: Jamaica
House of Rum XO Reserve
This 16-year-old single cask rum, distilled from molasses, delivers a buttery smooth finish that satisfies any discerning drinker. Limited to just 140 bottles, this super premium reserve allows a purchase of only one bottle per person.
Price: $570
Brand origin: Antigua
El Dorado 25-Year-Old Vintage Rum
A mature Demerara rum perfect for post-dinner indulgence, this special bottle was created to commemorate the beginning of a new millennium. With its rich and mellow flavor, it provides a silky-smooth mouthfeel and leaves the drinker yearning for another glass at the end of the day.
Price: $500
Brand Origin: Guyana
Zacapa XO
An exquisite blend of reserve rums from the renowned brand Zacapa, this special bottle pairs beautifully with dark chocolate and other desserts. Best enjoyed neat or on the rocks, it offers a delightful and indulgent experience.
Price: $120
Brand origin: Guatemala
Diplomatico Single Vintage
Described as a flavor time capsule, this ultra-premium rum is only produced when Diplomatico rum undergoes a unique and exceptional maturation process. Aged for 12 years, this special spirit is best savored neat to fully appreciate its diverse flavor profiles.
Price: $130
Brand origin: Venezuela
