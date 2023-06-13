Leaked Marketing Renders of the OnePlus Nord 3 as Official Launch Approaches

The highly anticipated launch of OnePlus Nord 3 is scheduled for Europe, with the exception of Germany due to a patent conflict between Oppo, OnePlus’ parent company, and Nokia. Oppo and OnePlus have therefore decided not to market their products in Germany. The upcoming phone is expected to carry the model number CPH2493 and cater to the European audience.

Latest marketing renders of the OnePlus Nord 3 have been posted by Germany’s WinFuture, offering insight into the phone’s features and design. The device boasts a stunning 6.74-inch AMOLED display with a 1240 x 2772 resolution and an impressive 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, the phone is available in two memory configurations: 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM with 256GB of storage.

The phone’s camera system includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera for shooting extreme closeups. It also has a 16MP front-facing camera that ensures excellent selfies and video calls. The battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord 3 is 5000mAh, and it supports 80W fast charging. The phone will come pre-installed with Android 13 with OxygenOS on top.

The renders suggest that the phone will be available in two colors: green and gray black. Although the expected price of the OnePlus Nord 3 is not yet known, it is expected to be official soon. The renders have been obtained from “dealer sources” by WinFuture, which describes the device as an “upper mid-range handset.”

In a recent Geekbench test, the phone scored 1153 in single-core testing and an impressive 3180 in multi-core testing. OnePlus Nord 3 is set to be a popular pick for smartphone enthusiasts thanks to its cutting-edge technology and superior design. Stay tuned for more updates on the OnePlus Nord 3.