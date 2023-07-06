Leaked: Nothing Phone 2 Price and Key Specifications in India; Geekbench Discovery Before July 11 Launch

The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to launch in India on July 11, following the success of its predecessor, the Nothing Phone 1, which was released in July 2022. Nothing, the company behind the smartphone, has already provided some key specifications and unveiled the stylish design of the Phone 2. The upcoming device is set to feature a powerful Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a stunning 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery. Recent leaks by tipster Yogesh Brar have shed light on additional specifications and hinted at the possible price of the phone in India. Geekbench has also spotted the Indian variant of the Nothing Phone 2.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability (expected)

In a tweet, tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) suggests that the Nothing Phone 2 will likely be priced between Rs. 42,000 and Rs. 43,000 in India. Furthermore, the smartphone is already available for pre-order on Flipkart, with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

According to previous leaks, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available in two storage configurations. The 8GB RAM + 256GB variant is expected to be priced at approximately EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600), while the higher-end 12GB RAM + 512GB option is rumored to cost around EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500).

In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 2 will be offered in two elegant color variants: white and dark grey/black.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications, features (expected)

The Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to boast a larger 6.7-inch display compared to its predecessor. It is rumored to sport an immersive OLED panel with a full-HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an impressive adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

Yogesh Brar also reveals that the Nothing Phone 2 will run on the latest Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. This is supported by a Geekbench listing of the Indian variant, which confirms that the phone will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as previously announced by Nothing. The company has also assured customers of 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

For photography enthusiasts, the Nothing Phone 2 is expected to feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, the device is rumored to house a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be equipped with a robust 4,700mAh battery. The tipster suggests that the phone will support 33W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Additionally, the handset is expected to come with an undisclosed IP rating. Biometric authentication will be taken care of by an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

